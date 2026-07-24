Honda XR 300 L, XR 300 Rally Dual-Sport Motorcycles Unveiled In India

Honda has unveiled the XR 300L and XR 300 Rally in India, adding two made-in-India dual-sport motorcycles to its growing premium lineup. Both models are aimed at riders who want a machine that can handle rough roads and weekend trails without losing the practicality needed for daily use.

Honda XR 300L

The XR 300L is the more lightweight and approachable of the two. Honda has positioned it as a dual-sport motorcycle for new riders who want to begin exploring off-road riding without moving straight to a large machine.

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Power comes from a 293.5cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, the same basic unit seen on the CB300F. Honda has not disclosed the output figures for the XR 300L, but the engine is expected to remain close to the CB300F's tune. The bike also gets long-travel suspension, a gas-charged Pro-Link rear monoshock, switchable dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control for added confidence on loose surfaces.

Honda XR 300 Rally

The XR 300 Rally builds on the same platform but shifts the focus toward longer mixed-terrain journeys. Honda says it draws inspiration from the brand's Dakar-winning rally machines, and that influence shows in its touring-friendly design and extra wind protection. It is the more adventure-oriented of the pair.

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The Rally version also gets Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity, which should appeal to riders who value navigation and connected features on the road. Like the XR 300L, it uses the same 293.5cc engine and shares the dual-disc brake setup with switchable dual-channel ABS.

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Launch Timeline

Honda has not yet announced prices or launch timings for either motorcycle. More details are expected later, and the company is likely to reveal market availability soon. For now, the XR 300L and XR 300 Rally stand out as two promising additions for riders who want a simpler, more accessible path into dual-sport motorcycling.