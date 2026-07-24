Honda Unveils 10 New Two-Wheelers In India: ADV 160, CB 500, XR 300 Rally & More

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled a broad new two-wheeler lineup for India, and the scale of the update makes this one of its most important portfolio expansions in recent years. The company has introduced 10 models in total, including seven all-new products and three refreshed motorcycles with new colour options, covering scooters, roadsters, cruisers, adventure machines, electric mobility and flex-fuel technology.

Honda ADV 160

The Honda ADV 160 is among the most relevant additions for Indian buyers looking for what Honda describes as a city adventure scooter, and the model is aimed at riders who want everyday convenience along with a stronger road presence. It uses a 160 cc water-cooled engine, 27-litre under-seat storage and an 8.1-litre fuel tank. Honda also says it will be India's first scooter to support up to E85 fuel.

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Honda CB 500

The Honda CB 500 adds a more premium roadster to the portfolio. Positioned as the Honda Heritage Roadster, it combines retro-inspired styling with modern equipment and a 501cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with oil cooling. Honda will offer it in three variants: Alloy, Spoke tubeless, and Spoke tubeless with graphics.

Honda Rebel 300

The Rebel 300 is Honda's entry-level casual cruiser for India. With its bobber-inspired design, low seat stance and minimalist styling, it is being pitched at riders who want a more lifestyle-oriented motorcycle rather than a conventional commuter. It uses a 286cc liquid-cooled engine and will be offered in both Standard and E-Clutch variants.

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Honda Rebel 500

For buyers looking for a larger cruiser, Honda has also introduced the Rebel 500. It carries the same design language as the Rebel 300 but with a 471 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine.

Honda XR 300L

The XR 300L brings a practical dual-purpose angle to the range. Developed for riders who want lightness and ease of use, it uses a 293.5cc air-cooled engine with oil-cooling and long-travel suspension.

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Honda XR 300 Rally

The XR 300 Rally takes the adventure brief further. It is built for trail touring and mixed terrain use, and its rally-inspired styling gives it a more focused identity. Honda is targeting riders who want a machine that can handle longer exploration rides without losing everyday usability.

Honda QC3 And CB350 Range

On the electric side, the Honda QC3 is a family-oriented EV scooter with a 3kWh battery, 151km IDC range and 32-litre under-seat storage. The refreshed range of motorcycles by the brand includes the CB350, CB350C and CB350RS, which round out the modern-classic family with new colours. Honda says the products will be launched in phases, with prices and timelines to be announced closer to each model's arrival.