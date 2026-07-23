Kia Syros EV Launched In India At Rs 13.49 Lakh; Offers 526 Km Range

Kia has launched the Syros EV in India at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing the electric SUV into the brand's local portfolio. It joins models like the Carens Calvis EV, EV6, and EV9 in the brand's portfolio as the second most affordable electric model. While the model stays close to the ICE version in terms of appearance, the feature list has changed for the electric vehicle, here we take a look at all the details of the model.

Price And Variants

The Syros EV is priced from Rs 13.49 lakh for the 42 kWh HTK variant. The 51.4 kWh Extended Range lineup starts at Rs 16.99 lakh, while the top-spec X-Line ER is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh. Kia will begin deliveries from July 30, giving buyers a short wait after launch.

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The full variant line-up includes HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTK+ ER, HTX ER, HTX+ ER and X-Line ER. Kia has clearly spread the range to offer a wider choice between affordability, equipment and driving range.

Design

At first glance, the Syros EV looks familiar because Kia has kept the basic shape close to the ICE-powered Syros. The EV-specific changes are neatly done rather than flashy. The model gets a closed-off Digital Tiger Face, revised bumpers, Ice Cube LED headlamps, Star Map lighting elements, aero-optimised alloy wheels and flush door handles. Kia is offering nine exterior colour options, including an exclusive Matte Graphite shade for the X-Line.

Cabin

Inside, the cabin is largely similar to the regular Syros, but the feature list is clearly EV-focused and premium. The dashboard is dominated by Kia's 30-inch Trinity display, which combines the instrument cluster, infotainment screen and climate control interface. Other highlights include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front and rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver's seat, ambient lighting, a wireless charger and a 16-litre frunk.

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Battery And Range

Kia offers the Syros EV with two battery packs: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The smaller unit has a claimed range of 443 km, while the larger battery is rated at 526 km. That makes the Syros EV the first model in its segment to cross the 500 km mark in certified range. The bigger battery version can do 0 to 100 kph in 8.1 seconds, and a 10 to 80 percent charge on a 100 kW DC fast charger takes 39 minutes.

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Safety

Safety equipment includes six airbags, Level 2 ADAS with 16 autonomous functions, a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, parking sensors on all sides, ESC, hill-start assist, electronic parking brake with auto hold, tyre pressure monitoring and ISOFIX mounts. Kia is also trying to address ownership concerns with a 15-year unlimited-kilometre battery warranty for the first owner, an assured buyback programme, Battery-as-a-Service finance options and access to more than 20,300 charging points through K-Charge.