Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Sports Sedan Launched In India At Rs 1.45 Crore

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid has been launched in India, bringing back the E 53 nameplate in a new plug-in hybrid format. Positioned as a performance executive sedan, it sits between the standard E-Class and the more extreme AMG models, while aiming to balance everyday usability with strong straight-line performance. It comes at a starting price of Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom) for the Performance Edition, while the Racing Edition comes at Rs 1.48 crore (ex-showroom).

Launch And Positioning

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC is the brand's latest performance sedan for India and arrives more than two years after its global debut. The model comes with a 3.0-litre in-line six turbo-petrol engine mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The power is transferred to all four wheels via the 4Matic+ AWD system.

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As a plug-in hybrid, this vehicle features an electric motor paired with a 21.2 kWh usable capacity battery pack. Together, they generate 585 hp and 750 Nm of torque, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. Additionally, the E 53 Racing Edition comes with the AMG Driver's Package as standard, which raises the maximum speed to 280 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG E 53: Design

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 sets itself apart from the standard E-Class with a host of design and performance-focused upgrades. Up front, it features an AMG-specific grille with vertical slats, a more aggressive bumper with enlarged air intakes, and widened front fenders extended by 11mm on each side, to accommodate a broader front track and enhance its stance.

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In profile, the E 53 gets flush-fitting door handles, AMG-specific side skirts, and sporty 20-inch alloy wheels, paired with striking red brake calipers for a performance-oriented look. At the rear, it is equipped with a subtle boot-lid spoiler and a sculpted bumper housing a diffuser and quad round exhaust outlets, reinforcing its AMG identity.

Mercedes-AMG E 53: Cabin

Inside the cabin, the AMG E 53 offers a sportier and more premium environment with AMG-specific seats, powered front seats, and an AMG steering wheel. The dashboard is dominated by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.4-inch central touchscreen. Internationally, buyers can opt for the Superscreen setup with an additional passenger display, although its availability in India remains unconfirmed.

Other features include a Burmester sound system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 360-degree camera, and a comprehensive suite of airbags.