YouTuber Sourav Joshi Blames E20 Petrol For Mileage Drop; Mercedes-Benz Issues Clarifications

Popular Indian lifestyle vlogger Sourav Joshi recently triggered a massive storm on social media when he claimed that the fuel efficiency of his luxury Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV plummeted from an estimated 16-17 kmpl down to a shocking 5 kmpl. The culprit, according to Joshi? The government-mandated E20 (20% ethanol-blended) petrol. The video, which quickly went viral, showed Joshi expressing severe anxiety about potential engine damage and the logistical headache of transporting his premium vehicle from Haldwani to a Delhi-based service center.

However, his public trial of E20 fuel has drawn a direct, highly calculated response from Mercedes-Benz India, throwing a spotlight on the danger of making sweeping mechanical claims on public platforms without professional diagnostics.

Mercedes-Benz Issues Clarifications

Responding to the building public concern, Mercedes-Benz India issued a formal advisory addressing the vlogger's claims.

The statement reads, "The luxury manufacturer clarified that all of its modern vehicles sold in India are engineered to be fully compatible with E20 blended petrol. The statement reads, "At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to use. All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by elevant authorities. We are happy to support customers for any technical queries. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to sustainable mobility."

The Vlogger's Claim: Fact vs. Unscientific Friction

In his vlog, Joshi showcased his SUV's digital instrument cluster to point out the rapid decline in fuel efficiency shortly after fueling up. While a drop from 17 kmpl to 5 kmpl is undoubtedly alarming, diagnosing this drop solely as an "E20 ethanol issue" is technically flawed in every regard.

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In modern automobiles, fuel efficiency is governed by a highly complex network of electronic sensors, driving habits, idling times, and ambient conditions. Claiming a vehicle's engine is failing or that fuel quality is the root cause based purely on a instrument cluster readout - without a physical engine check, fuel sample test, or a formal OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) scan is an unscientific approach. Pointing fingers at a structural fuel transition like E20 without an authorized technical inspection spreads unnecessary panic among vehicle owners.

What Could Rather Be Real Reason For Mileage Drop?

In reality, only a serious examination of the vehicle can reveal the exact reason for the increase in fuel consumption. Theoretically, however, there are multiple reasons for the drop in mileage.

Prolonged Idling: Keeping a high-displacement engine running while stationary (especially with the air conditioning on during vlogging shoots) will cause the calculated mileage reading to crash.

Keeping a high-displacement engine running while stationary (especially with the air conditioning on during vlogging shoots) will cause the calculated mileage reading to crash. Driving Conditions: Short, stop-and-go city runs or bumper-to-bumper traffic in hilly terrains (like Haldwani) drastically impact fuel consumption compared to steady-state highway cruising.

Short, stop-and-go city runs or bumper-to-bumper traffic in hilly terrains (like Haldwani) drastically impact fuel consumption compared to steady-state highway cruising. Electronic Sensor Calibration: Temporary sensor glitches can alter dashboard calculations without affecting the actual, physical fuel consumption of the vehicle.

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The Real Impact of E20 Fuel

It is a documented scientific fact that ethanol has a lower energy density than pure gasoline. When running on E20 fuel, vehicles typically experience a minor, marginal drop in fuel efficiency is usually in the range of 1.5% to 3%.

A drop from 17 kmpl to 5 kmpl represents a 70% reduction in efficiency. Such a monumental collapse points directly toward either a severe mechanical/sensor failure, a bad batch of contaminated fuel (water entry in the fuel station's tanks), or prolonged stationary idling, rather than the chemical composition of standard E20 petrol.

For high-profile creators, the lesson is clear - when a premium vehicle behaves abnormally, the first stop should be the authorized workshop for a systematic diagnosis, not the camera app for an unverified expose.