Annoyed With Ethanol Debate? These E85 Motorcycles Can Run On Any Petrol-Ethanol Blends

India's push towards higher ethanol blending has led manufacturers to introduce flex-fuel motorcycles capable of running on ethanol-petrol blends of up to E85. These motorcycles are equipped with revised fuel systems, engine components, and electronic calibrations that allow them to operate on fuels containing between 20 per cent and 85 per cent ethanol. As of July 2026, four E85-compatible motorcycles are currently on sale in India, spanning both commuter and premium segments.

Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel

Hero MotoCorp introduced the Splendor+ Flex Fuel as one of the country's first mass-market E85-compatible motorcycles. Based on the standard Splendor+, the motorcycle retains its familiar commuter-focused package while incorporating changes to the fuel system, engine management, and materials to support ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85. It is powered by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder engine. Priced at Rs 82,710 (ex-showroom), it is positioned as an affordable option for riders looking to adopt flex-fuel technology.

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel

The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel shares much of its mechanical package with the Splendor+ Flex Fuel. It also uses a 97.2cc, single-cylinder engine and is compatible with ethanol blends from E20 to E85. Positioned below the Splendor+, the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel priced at Rs 72,792 (ex-showroom), is currently among the most affordable E85-compatible motorcycles available in the Indian market.

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Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel

Suzuki expanded flex-fuel technology beyond the commuter segment with the Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel. The motorcycle retains the overall design and equipment of the standard Gixxer SF 250 while receiving revisions to its engine calibration and fuel delivery system to support E85 compatibility. It is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine and is currently the largest-displacement E85-compatible motorcycle on sale in India, with a price of Rs 2,00,896 (ex-showroom).

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Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha entered India's flex-fuel motorcycle segment with the launch of the FZ Blue Flex in July 2026. Based on the FZ platform, the motorcycle is designed to operate on ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85. The FZ Blue Flex is powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder Blue Core engine and is priced at an introductory Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom).