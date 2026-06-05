Hero Splendor Plus, Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex-Fuel Debut: What It Means For Future?

India's automotive industry has taken a significant step toward ethanol-based mobility. Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, and Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, have officially introduced flex-fuel variants of the Splendor Plus motorcycle and the WagonR car. This marks the country's first mass-market car and the brand's first flex-fuel motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Splendor Plus Flex Fuel on June 2, 2026, at Rs 82,710 (ex-showroom). It came alongside the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel variant, priced at Rs 72,792 (ex-showroom). These prices represent a premium of Rs 5,153 and Rs 172, respectively, over their E20-compliant counterparts.

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Both motorcycles use a 97.2cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 8.6 hp at 8,000 rpm and 8.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm when running on E85 fuel.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the WagonR flex-fuel on June 4, 2026, in the presence of Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

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The vehicle likely uses an upgraded engine management system, fuel pump, and fuel injector to handle higher ethanol concentrations. Notably, the car's exterior design remains unchanged from the standard WagonR. Pricing for the WagonR Flex Fuel has not yet been officially announced.

Market Significance

The Splendor and HF Deluxe families collectively are some of the best-selling motorcycles in the Indian market. Bringing flex-fuel technology to this high-volume commuter segment means the technology now reaches buyers who prioritize affordability and practicality. For context, WagonR sold 1.98 lakh units in FY 2025, making it the best-seller of the period. Similarly, Hero Splendor registered sales of over 32.65 lakh units in FY25.

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For the automotive sector, this launch demonstrates that flex-fuel technology can be implemented cost-effectively. The use of flex fuel technology in the bikes and the Maruti Suzuki WagonR also suggests manufacturers can integrate this technology without pricing out budget-conscious buyers.

Government's Ethanol Push Context

This launch aligns with India's broader ethanol-blending program. The government aims to reduce crude oil imports, cut carbon emissions, and create opportunities for farmers through increased ethanol production. With this, the government aims to transition to fuel with higher ethanol blends. As of now, E20 fuel is available at the fuel pumps. However, the next step involves the use of E25 and E30 blends of petrol.

What This Means For Buyers

With this, the manufacturers are also preparing consumers for the future by offering vehicles that can operate on higher ethanol blends as infrastructure grows. Because of the flex fuel technology, consumers in regions lacking E85 fuel pumps can still operate these vehicles with standard E20 petrol, as the engines are designed for backward compatibility.

Why Flex Fuel Vehicles Can Really Help?

First, having products that can operate on a wider range of ethanol blends helps address long-standing compatibility concerns. Second, targeting select mass-market products, especially those with consistently high sales volumes and heavy real-world usage, ensures the transition has a meaningful impact. Hence, for people who want to use the mid-capacity or high-end products with lesser Ethanol-blended fuels, it will take the pressure off them.

Looking Ahead

Both Hero Motocorp and Maruti Suzuki have indicated plans to expand flex-fuel offerings across their model ranges. The success of these initial launches will likely determine the pace of flex-fuel adoption across India's automotive sector. Meanwhile, Tata Motors is planning to launch its flex-fuel model by early 2027, and the market is expected to see more options in the future.