Audi Nuvolari Unveiled Amid Disappointing Car Launches: Here's Why It Deserves Attention

It's been nearly two years since the German carmaker pulled the plug on the much-loved Audi R8. The world has missed the legendary supercar for its everyday usability and no-nonsense yet clinical attitude. The good news is - Audi Nuvolari is here, and it is interesting enough to justify the headline. The monolithic design just speaks of purity and bespoke behaviour. The Nuvolari is the brand's new mid-engine supercar, but production is limited to just 499 units. And that's not all! There are more interesting bits and Audi-firsts that the Nuvolari brings to the table.

Kills The Ferrari Luce Disappointment

Yes, it might read strong and harsh, but the kind of reaction the last supercar unveiled - Ferrari Luce, has received, the Nuvolari manages to receive the opposite. The icing on the cake is the various Audi-firsts and numbers it puts on paper, along with a design that's the finest blend of modern-retro theme.

DRS Straight From F1

You read that perfectly well. The Audi Nuvolari brings an F1-derived drag-reduction system. The driver gets the power to deploy it manually when there's an urge to increase the top speed.

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Only 1,690 Kilograms

Like the Audi R8's spaceframe chassis, this too features an aluminium-heavy construction, but the larger chunk here is built out of carbon-reinforced polymer. Audi says the F1 lessons were put to use to make this happen.

First-ever Audi To Use Forged Centre-lock Wheels

The Nuvolari, for obvious reasons, puts to use forged centre-lock wheels. It also comes equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes. The front rotors are 420 mm here, while the rear discs measure 410 mm. This is a superior setup than one seen on the Lamborghini Temerario. Clamping duties are performed by 10-piston callipers on the front and 4-piston callipers on the rear.

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Temerario's Powerplant, Veyron-Closing Numbers

Breathing under the skin is a V8, which also works on the Temerario. It puts out 789 HP and 730 Nm. Taking the chance at the development, Audi decided to double the battery size on the Nuvolari to 7.3 kWh. Therefore, the combined output with the hybrid powertrain now stands at 987 Hp - an increment of 80 Hp over the Lamborghini's baby supercar. For reference, the Bugatti Veyron belted out a peak power output of 1,001 Hp.

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Fastest Production Audi, Quicker Than Temerario

The Audi Nuvolari can do a little over 350 kmph, claims the brand. The 0-100 kmph sprint takes 2.6 seconds - 1/10th faster than the baby Lambo. It can cross the 200 kmph mark in just 6.8 seconds. Resultantly, it is the fastest production car from Audi yet, period.

Super Exclusive, Yet Affordable

Audi says it will only manufacture 499 units of the Nuvolari. Now this hints at a staggering price tag, but that's not how Audi does things. It is priced at only 6 lakh Euros, which, if converted to Indian National Rupee, comes down to just Rs 6.65 Crore. However, all of this is before taxes, import duties, registration, and insurance.