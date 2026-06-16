New Audi A6 Allroad Breaks Cover; Gets Widebody Design, PHEV & Diesel Options And More

Audi has officially revealed the new Audi A6 Allroad, bringing back its rugged estate wagon with several upgrades. The latest Audi A6 Allroad is based on the new-generation Audi A6 Avant but adds a more adventurous character with increased ground clearance, a wider body, standard all-wheel drive, and adaptive air suspension. For the first time, the Audi A6 Allroad is also available with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.

New Audi A6 Allroad: Engine Options

One of the biggest highlights of the new Audi A6 Allroad is the introduction of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The setup combines a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a combined output of 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque. The Audi A6 Allroad PHEV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 kmph.

The Audi A6 Allroad PHEV uses a 25.9 kWh battery pack and offers an electric-only driving range of up to 95 km on the WLTP cycle. Audi claims the battery can be fully charged in around 2.5 hours using an 11 kW AC charger.

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For buyers who still prefer diesel power, the Audi A6 Allroad is also offered with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine featuring mild-hybrid technology. This engine develops 299 hp and 580 Nm, helping the Audi A6 Allroad sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.4 seconds.

New Audi A6 Allroad: Exterior

The new Audi A6 Allroad stands out from the standard Audi A6 Avant thanks to its more muscular appearance. Audi has widened the body by 111 mm and increased the ground clearance by 34 mm. The adaptive air suspension can further raise the Audi A6 Allroad by 15 mm in dedicated off-road modes.

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The Audi A6 Allroad also benefits from wider tracks and larger tyres, enhancing both stability and off-road capability. Rear-wheel steering is standard, allowing the rear wheels to turn up to 5 degrees for improved manoeuvrability and agility.

New Audi A6 Allroad

New Audi A6 Allroad: Cabin And Features

Inside, the Audi A6 Allroad offers a premium and tech-focused cabin. It comes equipped with an 11.9-inch digital driver display and a large 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity. Buyers can also opt for a 10.9-inch passenger display. Other features on the Audi A6 Allroad include ventilated and massage seats, a panoramic glass roof, four-zone climate control, soft-closing doors, and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system.

New Audi A6 Allroad