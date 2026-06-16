2026 Mini Countryman C To Launch In India Tomorrow: Expectations

Mini is set to expand its premium SUV portfolio in India with the launch of the 2026 Countryman C tomorrow, on June 17. Positioned as a more accessible alternative to the high-performance Countryman JCW All4, the new variant aims to broaden the brand's reach in the competitive luxury compact SUV segment. Pre-bookings for the model are already underway.

Positioning And Local Assembly

The 2026 Mini Countryman C will be locally assembled in India, a move that is expected to help the brand price the SUV more competitively. It will sit below the JCW All4 in the lineup, offering a balance between performance, practicality, and the brand's signature design language. This strategic positioning is likely to make it an important volume driver for Mini in the country.

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Design And Exterior Details

In terms of design, the Countryman C is expected to closely resemble the Countryman Electric, but with subtle revisions. It will likely feature a refreshed grille and updated bumpers to distinguish it from its electric counterpart.

The SUV is expected to be offered in five exterior colours: Chilli Red, British Racing Green, Nanuq White, Slate Blue, and Smokey Green. Other highlights may include body-coloured door handles, black ORVMs, blacked-out pillars and roof, champagne-finished exterior accents, alloy wheels, and matrix LED tail-lamps.

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Interior And Features

Inside, the cabin is expected to reflect Mini's latest design approach. A dual-tone interior with champagne accents is likely, along with the brand's signature circular touchscreen interface. Feature highlights may include a premium sound system, paddle shifters, and a head-up display, aligning it with modern luxury expectations.

Engine And Performance

The 2026 Countryman C will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. While official output figures are yet to be confirmed, the engine is expected to be similar to the unit used in the BMW X1, where it produces 136 hp and 230 Nm of torque. This places it well below the 300 hp output of the range-topping JCW All4.

Expected Price And Rivals

Mini is expected to price the Countryman C below the JCW All4, which is currently priced at Rs 64.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will compete with models such as the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA, strengthening Mini's presence in India's premium compact SUV segment.