Former US President Joe Biden Revisits His 1967 Corvette With Jay Leno

Former United States President Joe Biden recently revisited a deeply personal piece of his automotive history, his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray, which car enthusiast Jay Leno. The interaction offered a rare glimpse into Biden's long-standing passion for cars, blending nostalgia with classic American performance.

Joe Biden's Corvette

Finished in Goodwood Green with a brown leather interior, Biden's Corvette dates back to a significant moment in his life. He received the car as a wedding gift in August 1967 from his father, who ran a Chevrolet dealership in Delaware. Although his father could not afford to buy the car outright, he arranged to pay for it in instalments. The original window sticker, which Biden still retains, lists the price at USD 5,700, a considerable sum at the time.

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The Corvette holds strong sentimental value, especially considering Biden's early years, when his first car was a used 1954 Studebaker, and daily commuting often meant taking the bus. The 1967 Corvette marked a major step up and has remained in his possession ever since.

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Classic Corvette With V8 Power

Biden's Corvette is powered by a 5.7-litre V8 engine, paired with a four-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels. He owns the more powerful version of the engine, producing 350 hp and 488 Nm of torque. This setup enabled the car to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in approximately 5.8 seconds, with a top speed of around 239 kmph.

The vehicle has also been carefully maintained over the years. Biden's sons, Beau and Hunter, had the engine rebuilt using original components as a Christmas gift, ensuring the car retained its authentic character. Unlike modern Corvettes that now feature electrification and all-wheel-drive technology, this C2-generation model represents a purer, analogue driving experience.

A Drive With Restrictions

Due to lifelong Secret Service protocols, former U.S. presidents are not permitted to drive on public roads. As a result, Jay Leno took the wheel during their recent outing, with Biden riding along as a passenger. The drive took place on a pre-secured route near Biden's residence in Greenville, Delaware, with a full security convoy including SUVs and motorcycles following closely.

Despite these restrictions, Biden's enthusiasm for driving remains evident. On private property, he occasionally drives the Corvette along his driveway. During the outing with Leno, the pair even made a brief stop for ice cream, adding a casual touch to an otherwise tightly controlled drive.

The interaction also featured a lighter moment when Biden expressed interest in driving Leno's high-performance Corvette ZR1X, a 1,250 hp model. However, given the restrictions, that request remained firmly out of reach.