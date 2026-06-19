Years After Leaving Office, Obama Remains More Popular Than Trump, Biden

Former US President Barack Obama continues to enjoy strong public support years after leaving the White House, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. The survey shows that Americans view Obama much more positively than both current President Donald Trump and his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

The findings came as there is a spotlight on the former president as The Barack Obama presidential center opened in Chicago on Thursday.

According to the poll, 57% of Americans hold a favourable opinion of Obama, making him the most popular living US president by a wide margin. In comparison, only 34% of Americans view Trump favourably, while Biden's favorability stands even lower at 30%.

Obama Maintains Support Across Political Lines

One of the most notable findings from the survey is Obama's appeal beyond his own party. Among independent voters, his ratings are more than twice as high as those of either Trump or Biden. While Democrats remain overwhelmingly supportive of Obama, he also receives positive ratings from roughly one in five Republicans.

That level of cross-party support is significantly higher than what Americans currently extend to either Trump or Biden.

The poll suggests that Obama's image has remained stable even after nearly a decade out of office. During parts of his second term, public opinion about him was more divided, but his standing has remained consistently positive since leaving Washington.

How Other Former Presidents Compare

Obama tops the list among living presidents, but other former commanders-in-chief also receive mixed reviews from the public.

Former President George W Bush is viewed somewhat positively, with 42% holding a favourable opinion and 33% viewing him unfavourably.

Opinions about Bill Clinton are almost evenly divided.

Public perceptions of former presidents often change over time. Bush, for example, left office with low approval ratings but has seen his image improve in the years since. Trump experienced a similar shift after his first term, with his favorability climbing before his return to office, although it has since fallen again.

Biden, meanwhile, appears to be facing the opposite trend. He began his presidency with a 59% favorability rating but left office at 33%. The latest poll puts him at 30%, his lowest rating yet. Fewer people now view him negatively than before, but a growing number simply say they do not have an opinion.

Which President Do Americans Admire Most?

The survey also asked Americans an open-ended question: Which US president do they admire the most? Obama topped the list, with 30% naming him as their most admired president. Trump followed at 19%.

Historical figures still received strong recognition, with Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan tied at 9%, followed by John F. Kennedy at 6% and George Washington at 5%.