No Insurance Claim For Vehicle Damaged By E20 Fuel? Here's What Government Says

- E20 fuel use does not invalidate motor insurance policies in India
- Government's Press Information Bureau dismissed insurance rejection claims
- ICICI Lombard confirmed no claim denial due to E20 fuel use in vehicles
India's automotive industry has been undergoing significant changes, moving from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to cleaner alternatives. As part of this transition, ethanol-blended fuel (E20) has emerged as a major option. While adoption has been increasing, it has also created confusion among vehicle owners. Recently, social media has been flooded with posts claiming that the use of E20 fuel can lead to the rejection of vehicle insurance claims. However, the government has rejected this claim.
In a recent post on X, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) dismissed claims that the use of E20 fuel could lead to the rejection of vehicle insurance claims. In its social media post, PIB said, "Motor insurance policies remain valid with the use of E20 fuel." The government has urged citizens to verify such claims through official sources.
Some social media posts are claiming that using E20 fuel could lead to rejection of vehicle insurance claims.#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 16, 2026
❌ This claim is #FAKE
✅ Motor insurance policies remain valid with the use of E20 fuel.
🔎 Always verify such claims through official sources before… pic.twitter.com/XufhIQ7xI2
Insurer's Take
Recently, there were also claims that ICICI Lombard General Insurance will reject claims if the vehicle is damaged because of E20 fuel. The company later issued an official clarification, putting those concerns to rest
Also Read: All About E100 Fuel: How It Can Replace Petrol, Pros, Cons And Challenges
The company said, "ICICI Lombard General Insurance reaffirms that motor insurance policies remain fully valid by the use of E-20 fuel. We further clarify that we do not treat usage of E-20 fuel in older vehicles as negligence and we consider E-20 fuel program as a progressive environment friendly step.
Our insurance policies are designed to cover accidental damages, theft, personal accident for owner-drivers and co-passengers, as well as third-party liabilities, depending on the covers opted by the insured.
Also Read: ICICI Lombard Clarifies Stand On E20 Fuel-Based Damage Claims Amid Viral Confusion
Claims are admissible based on the occurrence of insured perils such as vehicle accidents or theft. The type of fuel used in the vehicle such as Petrol, Diesel, CNG & so on is not a determining factor in claim admissibility. Accordingly, if a claim is admissible with conventional fuel, it is equally admissible with E-20 fuel, and ICICI Lombard does not reject claims merely on the basis of fuel usage."
Why Does It Matter For Vehicle Owners?
This clarification is significant, especially at a time when India is actively promoting ethanol blending to reduce crude oil imports and emissions. Many vehicle owners had concerns about whether switching to E20 fuel could affect their insurance coverage.
ICICI Lombard's statement reinforces that there is no blanket exclusion for ethanol-blended fuel, and policyholders do not need to worry about claims being denied solely because of fuel choice.
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