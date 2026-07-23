Mercedes-Benz India Confirms All Petrol Vehicles Now E25-Ready

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that all petrol vehicles it sells in the country are now E25-ready, making it one of the early luxury carmakers to prepare its full India portfolio for a higher ethanol blend. The move comes as the government continues to push cleaner fuels and prepares for a gradual increase beyond the current E20 level.

What Mercedes-Benz Said

At the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG E 53 plug-in hybrid, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer said the company had already upgraded its range with future fuel norms in mind. He noted that every Mercedes-Benz sold in India today is E25 compatible, adding that the brand moved ahead of changing regulations rather than waiting for them to arrive.

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Iyer also linked the announcement to the company's broader strategy of offering "responsible luxury" across multiple powertrains. In simple terms, Mercedes-Benz says buyers should be able to choose the technology that suits them best, instead of being pushed toward one fixed path.

Why It Matters

The announcement is important because India's fuel landscape is changing quickly. The company's E25-ready claim is also meant to reassure buyers that its newer petrol models are engineered for the next stage of ethanol blending.

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Mercedes-Benz has also been consistent in saying that its customers should not be forced into a single powertrain choice. The company continues to see demand split between internal combustion engine cars, plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles, which is why it plans to keep offering all three under one product strategy.

Powertrain Strategy

Iyer said Mercedes-Benz will continue to sell internal combustion engines, battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in India. That approach reflects the brand's current view that luxury buyers want flexibility, especially as charging infrastructure, fuel policy and ownership expectations all continue to evolve.

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The latest example of this strategy is the 2026 AMG E 53 Performance Edition, launched at Rs 1.45 crore, ex-showroom. It is the first electrified AMG E-Class in India and sits as a performance model that also fits into Mercedes-Benz's wider transition plan.