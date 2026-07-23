E20 Clean Fuel, No Plan To Return To 'Pure' Petrol: Centre In Parliament

The government has asserted that the E20 petrol is a safe, clean, and technologically advanced fuel and that there is no proposal to return to ethanol-free petrol. No decision has also been taken to increase the ethanol blending beyond 20%, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has informed Parliament.

In a written reply to a question, he further stated that the government's policy is to move towards superior and better technology, rather than reverting to lower standards.

According to data presented in Parliament, India achieved the target of 20% ethanol blending five years ahead of schedule.

The average ethanol blending was approximately 12% in 2022-23, rising to about 14.6% in 2023-24, and about 19.2% in 2024-25. By 2025-26 (November-June), it finally increased to 20%, the Centre said.

E85 fuel, having 85% ethanol, is certified only for flex-fuel vehicles and is not part of the general petrol supply, added the government.

Can E20 Damage Engines?

There have been claims on social media that the E20 petrol leads to engine failure and reduces mileage. However, the government stated that extensive laboratory tests, field validations by NITI Aayog and other organisations, and real-world usage data have proven that E20 does not cause any abnormal damage or wear and tear to engines.

The minister also cited a leading passenger car maker, which serviced 2.84 crore vehicles including older non-E20 certified vehicles during 2025-26, as reporting no complaints of engine failure due to ethanol. A leading two-wheeler maker reported similar experience, he added.

Currently, over 200 million two-wheelers and over 30 million petrol cars are running on E15+ and E20 petrol without any major issues, the government asserted.

On concerns over mileage, the government has clarified that fuel efficiency depends on several factors such as driving habits, vehicle maintenance, and road conditions. Vehicles designed for E10 fuel may experience a marginal drop in the mileage (3-5%) when using E20 fuel. But E20's higher octane number improves vehicle pick-up, ride quality, and engine performance, the government stressed.

Economic Benefits For Farmers

The ethanol-blended petrol program has yielded major economic and environmental benefits for the country, with the government asserting that it has helped them save nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in foreign exchange. Shifting to E20 petrol has led to a reduction in crude oil imports to the tune of about 316 lakh metric tonnes, the government said.

This has also helped reduce CO2 emissions by about 952 lakh metric tonnes, while farmers across the country have received payments over Rs 1.66 lakh crore.

Grievance Redressal, Consumer Support

The government has also pointed out that public sector oil marketing companies have established a robust system to address complaints and suggestions related to E20 fuel. The consumers can register their grievances through complaint registers at petrol pumps, toll-free helplines, company websites, mobile apps, social media, and dedicated portals, it said. "All complaints received through these channels are duly investigated and resolved within the stipulated timeframe in accordance with established procedures," it added.