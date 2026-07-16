Consumer Court Backs Owner In E20 Case, Orders Maruti To Replace Damaged Grand Vitara

A consumer court in Raipur has ruled in favour of a vehicle owner in what is being described as India's first known consumer case linked to E20 petrol. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Maruti Suzuki to replace a Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid or pay compensation if the replacement is not provided within 45 days.

What The Case Was About

The complaint was filed by Raipur resident Dr. Premraj Debta, who said his Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta+ began showing repeated technical problems after purchase. According to the case, the SUV was bought in June 2024, although it had been manufactured in January 2023. Within five months, the vehicle reportedly started stalling repeatedly.

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Dr. Debta alleged that the car was taken to authorised service centres several times, where the fuel tank was cleaned after contamination was detected. Even after repairs, the problem allegedly returned. He also said that a government-recognised laboratory tested the fuel and found a white, curd-like substance, which was identified as ethanol. The owner claimed he was never told at the time of purchase that the vehicle was not fully compatible with E20 petrol.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Image For Representation)

Commission's Findings

After hearing both sides and reviewing the documents, the Commission said repeated repair attempts had not resolved the issue. It observed that the vehicle continued to develop the same problems even after multiple visits to workshops, which strengthened the consumer's case.

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The order also pointed to the limited fuel choices available to motorists. The Commission noted that E20 petrol had become the commonly available fuel at petrol pumps, leaving consumers with little practical alternative. In its view, motorists could not reasonably be expected to avoid the fuel if other options were unavailable.

The manufacturer and dealer had argued that the vehicle was compatible with E20 and that the defects were due to routine wear, maintenance or unrelated causes. The Commission was not convinced by that defence.

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Relief Granted To The Owner

The court directed Maruti Suzuki and the dealer to replace the vehicle with a new E20-compatible model within 45 days. If that does not happen, they must refund Rs 20.50 lakh, which covers the car price, RTO charges and insurance premium.

In addition, the Commission awarded Rs 1 lakh for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. Interest will also apply if the amount is not paid within the stated time.