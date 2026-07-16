Kia Syros EV Breaks Cover With 526 Km Range, Bookings Open In India

Kia has unveiled the Syros EV ahead of its launch in India later this month, and bookings are now open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The new electric SUV is based on the K1 platform and keeps close to the ICE-powered Syros in design and cabin layout, while bringing a new battery-electric powertrain to the lineup.

Exterior And Cabin

Visually, the electric version stays very close to the regular Syros. The main exterior difference is the charging port placed on the front fender, replacing the fuel filler cap at the rear. The front and rear lighting signatures, body cladding, bumper inserts and 17-inch alloy wheels remain unchanged.

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Kia is offering the Syros EV in nine colour options, including Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte, Ivory Silver Gloss and Aurora Black Pearl. The X-Line gets a separate palette with Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl.

Inside, the highlight is still the Trinity Panoramic Display, which combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 5.0-inch display for climate controls. The EV also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

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Features And Safety

Kia has retained the Syros' sliding, reclining and ventilated rear seats, along with powered and ventilated front seats. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, rear sunshades, a dual-camera dashcam and a small 16-litre frunk.

Safety equipment includes Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ESC, hill-start assist, front parking sensors and an electronic parking brake.

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All of the aforementioned features of the Syros EV will be available in different combinations in five trims: HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and X-Line. Among these, the variants will be divided based on the battery pack size and will be available on the first three trims, while the larger pack will be offered on all except the base version.

Range And Powertrain

The Syros EV will be offered with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. These are the same battery sizes used in the Kia Carens Clavis EV and Hyundai Creta Electric, but the Syros EV benefits from its smaller footprint and claims a stronger range.

Kia says the 51.4 kWh version delivers an ARAI-certified range of 526 km, while the 42 kWh version is rated at 443 km. On the performance side, the larger battery gets a front-mounted motor producing 171 hp and 255 Nm, while the smaller battery uses a 135 hp and 255 Nm setup. Kia claims the 51.4 kWh variant can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.1 seconds.

Charging

Kia will offer both 7.4 kW and 11 kW AC charging options. With the 7.4 kW charger, the 42 kWh battery can be charged from 10 to 100 per cent in 6 hours, while the 51.4 kWh pack takes 7 hours and 15 minutes. Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, the larger battery can be charged from 10 to 100 per cent in 39 minutes.