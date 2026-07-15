India-UK FTA Explained: What Changes For Luxury Car Buyers From July 15

A Range Rover SV that cost Rs 4.25 crore now costs Rs 3.50 crore. The Range Rover Sport SV is down Rs 40 lakh too. These aren't festive discounts - they're the first visible effects of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which kicks in on July 15, 2026.

JLR India announced the cuts in May 2026, ahead of the agreement, anticipating lower duties on qualifying UK-built vehicles. So, will British luxury cars broadly get cheaper in India? Yes, but selectively. The FTA only covers eligible UK-manufactured vehicles within fixed quotas, so benefits will vary model by model, not brand-wide.

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Why The Range Rover Benefits, But The Defender Doesn't

Here's the distinction most buyers will miss: it's about where a car is built, not the badge on it.

The Range Rover SV and Sport SV are made in the UK, so they qualify. The Defender and Discovery - despite wearing the same Land Rover badge - are built at JLR's Nitra plant in Slovakia, so they don't.

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The same logic applies elsewhere. Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Lotus, and selected UK-built Jaguar, Land Rover and MINI models are the likely beneficiaries - but only the models assembled in Britain.

What Changes From July 15

India currently charges up to 110% import duty on high-end CBUs. From July 15, qualifying UK-built ICE vehicles get a phased, quota-based cut:

Vehicle Category Existing Duty Year One Duty Annual Quota Petrol >3.0L / Diesel >2.5L 110% 30% 10,000 units Petrol 1.5-3.0L / Diesel up to 2.5L 66% 50% 5,000 units Petrol up to 1.5L 66% 50% 5,000 units

By year five, duties across all three categories fall to 10%, and the quota expands to 37,000 units. Imports beyond quota still pay higher duty, though that too is set to ease over time.

Who's Moved So Far

JLR was first: Range Rover SV to Rs 3.50 crore (from Rs 4.25 crore), Sport SV to Rs 2.35 crore (from Rs 2.75 crore) - already in effect.

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McLaren is reportedly evaluating cuts too. Per Autocar India, the 750S Spider, 750S Coupe, and GTS could see significant reductions - but McLaren hasn't confirmed anything officially.

Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin are expected to follow, but none have announced pricing yet.

EVs Wait Longer

ICE vehicles benefit first. Electric, hybrid, and hydrogen models get no concession for five years. From year six, alternative-fuel vehicles get their own duty structure:

GBP 40,000-80,000 CIF: 50% duty, 400-unit quota

Above GBP 80,000 CIF: 40% duty, 4,000-unit quota

The Bottom Line

The India-UK FTA won't make every British car cheaper overnight - but it does open the door for qualifying UK-built models over the next five years. JLR has already moved; others are watching. For buyers, the rule going forward is simple: where the car is built matters more than the badge it wears.