NDTV Fuel & Future Summit 2026: Price Parity Is Key To EV Adoption - BMW India

BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said price parity remains one of the most important factors in driving electric vehicle adoption in India, speaking at the NDTV Fuel & Future Summit 2026. He said buyers are far more open to EVs when the price difference with internal combustion engine cars narrows.

"Consumers are far more willing to consider electric vehicles when pricing is comparable to ICE Models," Brar said, highlighting how cost continues to shape purchase decisions across the market.

Pricing Still Shapes EV Demand

Talking further on the subject, Brar said EV adoption will move faster once electric cars become easier to compare with petrol and diesel models on price. He noted that while interest in EVs is growing, many customers still step back when the upfront cost is too high.

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"Price parity is key to EV adoption. At the same time, India needs stronger charging infrastructure, especially fast chargers on highways. Unless Range Anxiety is addressed, mass adoption will remain a challenge," he added.

His comments underline two concerns that continue to come up in India's EV conversation: affordability and charging access. For many buyers, the decision is not only about running costs, but also about whether the vehicle feels practical for everyday use and longer trips.

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Brar's remarks also pointed to the need for a charging network, particularly on highways. Fast chargers, he said, are important if EVs are to become a normal choice for more households rather than a second-car option in urban areas.

That view was discussed alongside other panelists at the NDTV Fuel & Future Summit 2026, including C S Vigneshwar, President, FADA, Madhumita Agrawal, CEO, Oben Electric, and Kunal Behl, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Honda Car India.