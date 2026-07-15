Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts Edition Unveiled; Limited To 25 Units

Royal Enfield has unveiled a limited-edition version of the Shotgun 650 developed in collaboration with Rough Crafts. Called the Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts, the new factory-built bobber is inspired by the one-off Caliber Royale custom motorcycle and will be limited to just 25 units for India.

Limited-Run Collector Edition

The motorcycle is priced at Rs 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom), and is part of a global production run of 100 individually numbered units. Royal Enfield first showed the motorcycle at EICMA 2025 before bringing it to India at Motoverse 2025.

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What makes this edition special is its clear link to the Caliber Royale custom built by Taiwanese custom house Rough Crafts. Rather than changing the motorcycle mechanically, Royal Enfield has focused on design details that make it stand apart from the standard Shotgun 650.

Design And Special Details

The Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts gets a combination of Gloss Jet Black and Matte Stealth Black finishes. It also features hand-applied gold leaf stripes with subtle grey accents, a cast brass collaboration badge and individually numbered fuel tanks.

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Other changes include black bar-end mirrors, quilted leather seats, contrast-cut alloy wheels and gold-coloured fork tubes. These details give the motorcycle a more personal and collected feel, which is likely to appeal to buyers looking for something beyond the regular production model.

Royal Enfield will also include a numbered artwork piece with each motorcycle. The artwork features a sketch of the Caliber Royale custom and is designed and signed by Rough Crafts founder Winston Yeh.

Sale Plan And Booking Details

The motorcycle will be sold through Royal Enfield's "Drop" format, with sales staggered across international markets between July 27 and July 30. India's allocation of 25 motorcycles will go on sale on July 30 at 7pm IST.

To participate, buyers must register through the Royal Enfield App or the company's website between July 15 and July 30. On the sale day, the first 25 customers to complete their purchase will secure one of the motorcycles allocated for India.

Mechanical Setup Unchanged

Under the bodywork, the Rough Crafts edition remains the same as the standard Shotgun 650. It continues to use the 648cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine producing 47hp and 52.3Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

That means the appeal here is not performance, but exclusivity. For Royal Enfield fans and collectors, the Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts is a limited-edition motorcycle built to stand out through finish, detailing and rarity rather than mechanical changes.