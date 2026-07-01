Royal Enfield Sales Jump 27 Per cent In June 2026

Royal Enfield reported strong sales growth in June 2026, with total dispatches reaching 1,14,032 units, marking a 27 per cent increase compared to 89,540 units sold in June 2025. The performance was largely driven by robust demand in the domestic market, even as exports continued to decline.

The company's domestic sales rose sharply by 34 per cent to 1,02,930 units in June 2026, up from 76,957 units in the same month last year. The steady demand across Royal Enfield's motorcycle lineup played a key role in supporting this growth.

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However, export volumes declined by 12 per cent year-on-year, falling to 11,102 units from 12,583 units in June 2025. This continues a downward trend seen in overseas markets during the early part of the financial year.

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For the financial year-to-date (FY2026-27), Royal Enfield has recorded total sales of 3,30,427 units, reflecting a 24 per cent increase over 2,65,528 units sold during the same period last year. Domestic sales during this period grew 32 per cent to 3,01,174 units, while exports dropped 20 percent to 29,253 units.

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A key highlight for the company in June was the commencement of deliveries for the Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle. The model, introduced under its new electric mobility brand, began reaching customers in Bengaluru.

The rollout is being supported by a dedicated service and retail strategy, including a hub-and-spoke network, shop-in-shop outlets and 24/7 roadside assistance. The company plans to expand availability gradually through a phased, city-by-city approach.

B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield, described the start of Flying Flea C6 deliveries as a significant milestone. He added that steady demand across the existing product portfolio has contributed to overall growth.