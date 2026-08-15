Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Set To Launch On September 4

Royal Enfield has confirmed that the Himalayan 440 will launch on September 4, filling the gap between the Scram 440 and the Himalayan 450 in its adventure line-up. The new model is expected to offer a more accessible and less technologically complex alternative to the Himalayan 450, while retaining the rugged character associated with the Himalayan name.

The Himalayan 440 will be based on the same foundation as the updated Scram 440, using the LS440 engine. On the Scram, this single-cylinder motor produces 25.4 hp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

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These figures are slightly higher than the older Himalayan 411's 24.5hp and 32Nm, thanks to a 3mm larger bore. No significant mechanical changes to the engine are expected, mirroring the way the Himalayan 411 and Scram 411 shared identical powerplants.

The most notable difference over the Scram 440 is expected to be the wheel and suspension configuration. The Scram 440 uses a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination, which is more road-oriented.

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The Himalayan 440 is likely to return to the 411's off-road-friendly 21-inch front wheel, probably with tubed wire-spoke rims. Suspension travel is also expected to increase to 200mm at the front, similar to the Himalayan 411, from the 190mm on the Scram.

These changes should make the 440 more capable on rough terrain and unpaved roads, while keeping the motorcycle familiar to long-time Himalayan owners.

Unlike the Himalayan 450, the 440 is not expected to feature a full-colour TFT display, turn-by-turn navigation, a USD front fork or a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Instead, it will likely appeal to buyers who prefer the simpler, more straightforward character of the 411.

The equipment list is expected to include basic but functional instrumentation, with an emphasis on reliability and ease of use rather than advanced electronics.

The Scram 440 is currently priced between Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 2.32 lakh, ex-showroom, while the Himalayan 450 costs between Rs 3.08 lakh and Rs 3.40 lakh. The Himalayan 440 is expected to be positioned between these two models.