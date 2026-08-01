Royal Enfield July 2026 Sales Jump 34% To 1.18 Lakh Units

Royal Enfield reported a strong July 2026, with total motorcycle sales rising 34 per cent year-on-year to 118,232 units. The growth was driven mainly by the domestic market, while exports also moved up, though at a slower pace.

Domestic sales climbed to 105,317 units in July, up from 76,254 units a year earlier. Exports reached 12,915 units, compared with 11,791 units in July 2025. That means the brand continued to see solid demand at home, while also maintaining a modest improvement in overseas markets.

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For the year to date, Royal Enfield has sold 448,659 motorcycles, which is 27 per cent higher than the 353,573 units recorded in the same period of FY2025-26. Domestic sales in the April-July period rose to 406,491 units, but exports were lower at 42,168 units compared with 48,540 units a year earlier.

Alongside the sales update, Royal Enfield said its Flying Flea electric mobility brand is expanding in Bengaluru. The brand has added 10 new sales and service touchpoints after opening its first store in Jayanagar. The expansion reflects the growing interest around the Flying Flea C6 and suggests Royal Enfield is preparing its electric business for a wider urban audience.

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Royal Enfield also introduced updates to the 2026 Classic 350, including an assist and slipper clutch and a USB Type-C fast charging port. These are the kinds of changes that may seem small on paper but often matter in daily use, especially for riders who spend long hours in traffic or on regular commutes.

On the manufacturing front, the company said it is moving ahead with the first phase of its Rs 1,225 crore greenfield plant in Andhra Pradesh. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to add capacity of up to 450,000 motorcycles a year, with completion targeted for FY2029-30.