Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 X Rough Crafts Sells Out In 3 Minutes

Royal Enfield has announced that the Shotgun 650 X Rough Crafts has sold out globally, and the India allocation disappeared in just three minutes after bookings opened. The limited-edition motorcycle was aimed at collectors.

Limited Run

The Shotgun 650 X Rough Crafts was developed with Taiwanese custom builder Winston Yeh of Rough Crafts and was limited to just 100 individually numbered motorcycles worldwide. Out of these, only 25 units were allocated to India, and all of them were booked within minutes. Royal Enfield said more than 9,000 enthusiasts registered their interest, which helps explain how quickly the allocation was absorbed.

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For a motorcycle that was never meant to be common, the response has been notable even by limited-edition standards. The India stock going in three minutes suggests buyers were ready well before the booking window opened.

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Design And Finish

The Shotgun 650 X Rough Crafts is based on the standard Shotgun 650, but it gets a more bespoke visual treatment inspired by Yeh's custom build. The motorcycle is finished in a combination of Gloss Jet Black and Matte Stealth Black, with hand-applied gold-leaf stripes, grey accents and a cast brass collaboration badge. Each bike also carries an individually numbered fuel tank.

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Other details include black bar-end mirrors, quilted leather seats, contrast-cut alloy wheels and gold-coloured fork tubes. These changes do not alter the motorcycle mechanically, but they give it a very different presence from the standard model.

Engine And Hardware

Mechanically, the limited-edition Shotgun 650 remains unchanged. It uses the familiar 648cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that produces 47hp and 52.3Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.