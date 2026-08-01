Hero Vida VX2 Go Launched At Rs 1.13 Lakh With 3.1 kWh Fixed Battery

Hero MotoCorp's electric brand Vida has expanded the VX2 lineup with a new fixed-battery variant called the VX2 Go FB, priced at Rs 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The new scooter gives buyers another option within the VX2 range, especially for those who prefer direct-plug charging over a removable battery setup.

New Battery Option

The VX2 Go FB uses a 3.1kWh fixed battery and offers a claimed IDC range of 128 km. It is powered by the same 6kW swingarm-mounted electric motor as the rest of the VX2 range, with a claimed top speed of 70 kmph. Hero says the scooter can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 65 minutes using DC fast charging.

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This fixed-battery format is meant to appeal to buyers who have a predictable daily routine and home charging access, while still wanting the convenience of a compact electric scooter. For many urban users, that may feel simpler than managing a removable battery every day.

Features And Use Case

The VX2 Go FB keeps the practical equipment expected from an urban EV. It comes with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It also gets 27.2 litres of under-seat storage and a long single-piece seat, which should make it easier to use for daily errands and short city commutes.

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Vida has positioned the new variant as part of a broader effort to give customers more flexibility across charging preferences. The brand now offers both fixed-battery and removable-battery configurations in the VX2 family, which is useful for buyers who live in apartments, independent homes or areas with different charging access.

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VX2 Range

With this addition, the Vida VX2 now spans five variants across four battery pack options. The smallest battery pack is 2.2kWh, with a claimed range of 93 km, while the largest 4.4kWh unit offers a claimed 187 km range.