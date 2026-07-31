TVS Raider 125 Gets Doctor Doom's Colours In New Special Edition; Check Price

TVS Motor has expanded its Marvel-themed Raider 125 Super Squad Edition lineup with a new Doctor Doom-inspired variant, priced at Rs 95,320 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The special edition will be available at authorised TVS dealerships across India in the coming weeks and continues the brand's successful collaboration with Marvel.

Doctor Doom-Inspired Styling

The new Raider 125 Doctor Doom Edition features a Spectral Green paint scheme that TVS describes as a multi-tone travel finish. In direct light, the bike appears green, but the colour shifts towards brown when viewed from different angles or under varied lighting, echoing the Marvel character's dark, metallic aesthetic.

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Visual cues inspired by Doctor Doom's armour and cloak include Spectral Green on the front cowl, fuel tank extensions and rear panels, contrasted by black components. Doctor Doom graphics are applied to the fuel tank and side panels, joining existing Super Squad themes based on Iron Man, Black Panther, Deadpool and Wolverine.

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Engine And Features

Mechanically, the Doctor Doom Edition remains identical to other Raider Super Squad variants. It uses the 124.8 cc, air- and oil-cooled, single-cylinder, three-valve engine that produces 11.4 hp and 11.7 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike continues to offer iGO Assist technology, which is designed to help with smoother starts and low-speed rideability. It also retains the Connected Reverse LCD Cluster, which supports more than 85 connected functions, including call and SMS alerts, navigation-related features and ride data.

Super Squad Portfolio

TVS says the Doctor Doom Edition builds on a Super Squad portfolio that now spans both the Raider 125 and NTorq scooters, with combined sales crossing the 5 lakh mark since launch.