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TVS Raider 125 Gets Doctor Doom's Colours In New Special Edition; Check Price

The TVS Raider 125 Doctor Doom Edition is the continuation of a series that earlier had paint inspired by Black Panther, Captain America, and other Marvel heroes.

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TVS Raider 125 Gets Doctor Doom's Colours In New Special Edition; Check Price
TVS Raider 125 Doctor Doom Edition
  • TVS Motor launched the Raider 125 Doctor Doom Edition at Rs 95,320 ex-showroom Delhi
  • The bike features a Spectral Green paint scheme with color-shifting properties inspired by Doctor Doom
  • Design elements include Doctor Doom graphics and black contrasts on the fuel tank and panels
Does this special edition cost more than the standard Raider 125?

TVS Motor has expanded its Marvel-themed Raider 125 Super Squad Edition lineup with a new Doctor Doom-inspired variant, priced at Rs 95,320 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The special edition will be available at authorised TVS dealerships across India in the coming weeks and continues the brand's successful collaboration with Marvel.

Doctor Doom-Inspired Styling

The new Raider 125 Doctor Doom Edition features a Spectral Green paint scheme that TVS describes as a multi-tone travel finish. In direct light, the bike appears green, but the colour shifts towards brown when viewed from different angles or under varied lighting, echoing the Marvel character's dark, metallic aesthetic.

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Visual cues inspired by Doctor Doom's armour and cloak include Spectral Green on the front cowl, fuel tank extensions and rear panels, contrasted by black components. Doctor Doom graphics are applied to the fuel tank and side panels, joining existing Super Squad themes based on Iron Man, Black Panther, Deadpool and Wolverine.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Q1 Net Profit Falls 35.1 Per cent To Rs 889 Crore

Engine And Features

Mechanically, the Doctor Doom Edition remains identical to other Raider Super Squad variants. It uses the 124.8 cc, air- and oil-cooled, single-cylinder, three-valve engine that produces 11.4 hp and 11.7 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike continues to offer iGO Assist technology, which is designed to help with smoother starts and low-speed rideability. It also retains the Connected Reverse LCD Cluster, which supports more than 85 connected functions, including call and SMS alerts, navigation-related features and ride data.

Super Squad Portfolio

TVS says the Doctor Doom Edition builds on a Super Squad portfolio that now spans both the Raider 125 and NTorq scooters, with combined sales crossing the 5 lakh mark since launch.

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