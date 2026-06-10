TVS Gifts India's Fastest Man Gurindervir Singh Apache RTR 310

Gurindervir Singh, recognized as India's fastest man, holds the record for the 100m sprint with an impressive time of 10.09 seconds. Recently, he was presented with a TVS Apache RTR 310 motorcycle by Vimal Sumbly, the Head of Business, Premium at TVS Motor Company. This middle-weight naked sport motorcycle was gifted to him in recognition of his accomplishments as an athlete.

After receiving the TVS Apache RTR 310, Gurindervir Singh showed his gratitude towards the brand. Singh said, "The TVS Apache RTR 310 is a machine that mirrors everything I chase on the track - speed, precision, and the will to go faster. This recognition motivates me to continue pushing my limits and achieving new milestones while proudly representing India on the global stage."

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Addressing the update, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business, Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "Gurindervir Singh's commitment to pushing limits mirrors our own, making this more than an association - it is the coming together of two icons of speed, united by a relentless drive to lead from the front."

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TVS Apache RTR 310

Gurindervir Singh's TVS Apache RTR 310 comes with a 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which produces 35.6 hp of power and 28.7 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with a six-speed transmission, which helps the bike to reach a top speed of up to 150 kmph. It comes packed with features like cruise control, a bidirectional quickshifter, as well as switchable traction control and ABS. All of these features can be accessed via a 5-inch TFT screen along with other features like headlamp brightness, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

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The motorcycle comes at a starting price of Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive Anniversary Edition variant. The variant received by Gurindervir Singh is likely the Fiery Red Base, which comes at Rs 2.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides the red colour, the motorcycle also gets the options of Arsenal Black, Fury Yellow, and Sepang Blue.