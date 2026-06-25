First-Ever Norton Atlas Rolls Out Of TVS' Hosur-Based Production Line

Ahead of the official launch next month, the first-ever Norton Atlas ADV rolls out of TVS's Hosur-based manufacturing unit in India. The occasion was marked by a roll-out ceremony at TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant on Wednesday, 24 June, attended by Dr Sutapa Choudhury, British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. Her presence acknowledged the industrial collaboration at the heart of the Atlas: Norton's brand vision, design leadership, and engineering direction anchored in the UK, brought to life through TVS Motor Company's manufacturing capability and industrial infrastructure in India.

Also Read - Triumph Tracker 400 Review: Speed, But With An Edge

Mr. K. N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said: "The first Atlas roll-out at Hosur is a proud moment - one that brings together the best of both Norton and TVS Motor Company: British design and engineering capability with Indian manufacturing excellence, and a shared commitment to quality for customers worldwide. Atlas takes Norton into a highly relevant global segment, and it does so as an unmistakable Norton."

Norton Motorcycles' Executive Director, Richard Arnold, said: "The Atlas name is emblematic of an era when motorcycling was synonymous with adventure. We are proudly carrying that legacy forward with a line-up of modern, quintessentially British adventure motorcycles. With the first Atlas now rolled out at Hosur, our focus turns to the next steps leading up to customer deliveries over the upcoming few months."

What Comes Next?

The Atlas will be introduced to the India market later in the year. TVS' new retail experience for premium products - TVS Paddock, is scheduled to be launched in Q2 FY27 through an exclusive premium retail channel, purposefully designed to deliver a bespoke and elevated customer experience, reflecting the brand's heritage, craftsmanship, and premium positioning.