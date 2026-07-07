TVS Apache Crosses 7 Million Global Sales Milestone

TVS Motor Company has announced that its TVS Apache segment has crossed 7 million sales globally, selling in over 90 countries since its inception in 2005. To commemorate this achievement, they have announced a new campaign film titled 'Tu Race Laga', which aims to embody the 'Track to Road' spirit of the Apache segment.

According to TVS Motor Company, the Apache lineup has introduced several segment-first features over the years, including roto-petal disc brakes, fuel injection, dual-channel ABS, multiple ride modes, TVS SmartXonnect, Glide Through Technology, the Built-To-Order (BTO) customisation platform, a keyless ride system, and rider-assistance technologies such as traction control and dynamic stability systems. The company also says the Apache brand has grown to a global customer base of over 7 million riders across more than 90 countries.

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The company also claims that its owner community has grown to a strength of 5,00,000 riders by indulging in regularly organised rides, track experiences and other rider engagement programmes.

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To commemorate this milestone, the brand has announced its new campaign film, "Tu Race Laga', directed by Indian filmmaker and National Award winner Ram Madhvani.

The 7 millionth TVS Apache is an RR 310. The milestone was achieved exactly 20 years after the brand first launched in 2005. With a price of Rs 2.62 lakh (ex-showroom), the RR 310 is the company's flagship supersport motorcycle. It features a track-tuned chassis and a liquid-cooled 312cc single-cylinder engine.

The Apache line is currently organised into three distinct motorcycle categories: Street Naked, Supersport and Adventure Tourer. The Street Naked range comprises the RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V and the flagship RTR 310. While the Supersport segment is represented by the RR310. The recently introduced RTX expands the portfolio into the Adventure Tourer category, marking the brand's entry into a new segment.