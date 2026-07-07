Triumph 350cc Range Gets 2nd Price Hike In July Since Launch

Triumph's 350 range has received a second price increase within a short span. The motorcycles were launched with the downsized engine in April and received their first price hike in June. The hike is modest in percentage terms, but it does change the value equation that initially made the range appealing.

Triumph 350 Range Gets Dearer

Triumph introduced 350 cc versions of its 400 cc bikes in April, aiming to help customers benefit from the lower 18 per cent GST slab. At that time, prices were largely left unchanged. The company then raised prices in June for the Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400 XC and Thruxton 400, and has now extended another increase across the entire 350 cc lineup.

Also Read: Mahindra Confirms E20 Compatibility For Older Petrol Cars; New Models Perform Better

The latest hike ranges from 1.22 per cent to 5.03 per cent. While the increase is not dramatic on paper, it arrives only a few months after launch, which may come as a surprise to buyers.

Also Read: Maruti, Toyota Assure Customers Over E20 Fuel; Say No Evidence Of Higher Engine Wear Or Insurance Claims

New Prices Explained

The Speed T4 remains the most affordable model in Triumph's 350 range, but it has also seen the steepest hike in rupee terms. Its price has gone up by Rs 10,000, from Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.09 lakh. This also makes it more expensive by Rs 14,000 compared to when it was launched.

No Triumph 350cc New Price July 2026 Old Price June 2026 Diff % Hike 1 Speed T4 2.09 1.99 10,000 5.03 2 Speed 400 2.40 2.34 6,000 2.56 3 Tracker 400 2.49 2.46 3,000 1.22 4 Scrambler 400 X 2.65 2.59 6,000 2.32 5 Scrambler 400 XC 2.99 2.94 5,000 1.70 6 Thruxton 400 2.75 2.70 5,000 1.85 Ex-Sh Rs Lakh Rs Lakh Rs

The Speed 400 has moved from Rs 2.34 lakh to Rs 2.40 lakh, reflecting a 2.56 per cent increase. Before the engine was downsized, the bike had a cost of Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tracker 400 has received the smallest hike of Rs 3,000, taking its price from Rs 2.46 lakh to Rs 2.49 lakh.

No Triumph 350cc New Price July 2026 Launch Price April 2026 Diff % Hike 1 Speed T4 2.09 1.95 14,000 7.18 2 Speed 400 2.40 2.32 8,000 3.45 3 Tracker 400 2.49 2.46 3,000 1.22 4 Scrambler 400 X 2.65 2.59 6,000 2.32 5 Scrambler 400 XC 2.99 2.89 10,000 3.46 6 Thruxton 400 2.75 2.65 10,000 3.77 Ex-Sh Rs Lakh Rs Lakh Rs

The Scrambler 400 X now costs Rs 2.65 lakh, up from Rs 2.59 lakh. The Thruxton 400 has been revised to Rs 2.75 lakh from Rs 2.70 lakh. Before the engine, meanwhile, the Scrambler 400 XC has increased by Rs 5,000 to Rs 2.99 lakh.