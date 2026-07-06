Mahindra Confirms E20 Compatibility For Older Petrol Cars; New Models Perform Better

Mahindra has issued fresh clarification on the use of E20 petrol in its vehicles, saying that its petrol models are safe to run on the higher ethanol blend. The company has also indicated that newer vehicles are better optimised for E20 fuel, while older models may show only minor differences in performance or efficiency.

Mahindra's Latest Clarification

The company shared its position through an official social media statement, amid growing debate over E20 compatibility. In its response to a customer query, Mahindra Customer Care said: "Mahindra engines are fully compliant with existing gasoline standards and all our vehicles can be operated safely with E20 fuel."

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That statement goes a little further than the company's earlier public note, which specifically referred to E20-compliant vehicles. The email also clarified that vehicles manufactured after April 1, 2025 have been specially calibrated for E20 fuel. According to Mahindra, these newer models are tuned to offer better acceleration and fuel efficiency with the revised fuel blend.

Older Vs Newer Vehicles

Mahindra said vehicles produced before April 1, 2025 can still be safely driven on E20 petrol. However, owners may notice small changes in acceleration or mileage depending on driving conditions and style.

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This distinction is important for buyers and existing owners, especially as concerns around E20 fuel have circulated widely on social media in recent weeks. The company's explanation aligns with what several manufacturers have said publicly: E20 fuel has a slightly lower energy content than E10, which can lead to a marginal drop in fuel economy, but it does not damage engines that are compatible with it.

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Industry Response To E20 Debate

Mahindra's clarification comes shortly after a government press conference in which representatives from Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and Hyundai defended the rollout of E20 petrol. The automakers reiterated that the fuel is safe for compatible vehicles, even if some owners notice a small reduction in mileage.

Toyota also responded to a separate viral case involving the Innova Hycross, saying the issue was linked to contaminated fuel rather than E20 itself. Together, these statements suggest that automakers are trying to address customer concerns more directly and clearly.