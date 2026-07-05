Industrialist Anand Mahindra's Search For Elderly Musician Ends On Heartwarming Note

A few days after expressing his wish to help an elderly violinist whose story moved many people online, industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared an update. He thanked two members of his Kolkata office for finding Bhagwan Mallick and his wife and delivering his contribution to them.

Mahindra shared the update on X along with a photograph and a video. In his post, he said he was grateful to Soumyadip and his colleague from the Kolkata office for locating Bhagwan Mallick and his wife and delivering his small contribution.

He also shared that Mallick thanked them by playing Saare Jahan Se Achha. Mahindra described him as "dignity and grace, personified."

Check Out The Post Here:

He further said he hoped others in the community would visit Mallick and simply listen to him because, according to him, if there is one thing artistes want more than anything else, it is an audience.

The latest post was shared in response to an earlier post by Mahindra, which began after he reposted a video originally shared on the X account Vertigo_Warrior.

The video shows the story of 80-year-old Bhagwan Mallick, who plays his 40-year-old broken violin on the pavement every day. According to the post by Vertigo_Warrior, despite failing eyesight, Mallick earns money and support his wife. The post added that music remains his only lifeline and that his passion and dignity shine through extreme poverty.

After reposting the video, Mahindra had written that he would like to contribute, along with many others whom he believed would be moved by Mallick's passion. However, he noted that the video did not provide details about how or where Mallick could be found.

In his latest post, Mahindra confirmed that Soumyadip and his colleague from the Kolkata office were able to locate Bhagwan Mallick and his wife. He also shared a photograph and a video from the meeting, including a clip of Mallick playing Saare Jahan Se Achha.