Video: Anand Mahindra's Monsoon Travel Pick Is This Stunning Rain Train Through Siliguri

If you're looking for the perfect monsoon getaway, industrialist Anand Mahindra may have just found it for you. The billionaire recently shared a breathtaking video on X featuring the famous Rain Train passing through the rain-drenched forests near Siliguri. As the heritage train slowly rolled through greenery and misty landscapes, the entire scene looked straight out of a storybook.

Anand Mahindra Calls Siliguri's Rain Train 'A Picture Book'

Sharing the clip, Mahindra simply wrote, "In search of Monsoon Magic? The RainTrain... Ride into a picture book in Siliguri..." And honestly, it's hard to disagree.

The video captures the legendary Darjeeling Himalayan Railway making its way through forests wrapped in rain and fog. The blue train, surrounded by trees and fresh monsoon greenery, creates a view that feels almost too beautiful to be real. It's the kind of journey where you stop thinking about the destination because every second outside the window is worth watching. If there was ever a train ride made for the monsoon season, this is it.

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The Internet Was Just As Mesmerised

It didn't take long for people to flood the comments section with admiration. One user wrote, "Looks like a beautiful dream. Is this for real?" Another commented, "The journey through Siliguri during the monsoon is an experience every traveller should have." Someone else admitted, "Wow, for a second I thought this is AI."

One comment perfectly summed up, "That blue loco slicing through the mist and lush greens in Siliguri feels straight out of a Studio Ghibli dream. Nothing beats the romance of an Indian train ride in the rains, pure therapy for the soul."

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Sometimes, all it takes is a short video to inspire your next holiday. Anand Mahindra's post has done exactly that. With misty forests, endless trees, and a charming heritage train slowly making its way through nature, Siliguri's Rain Train is the kind of experience that makes you wish the ride would never end.