Why Anand Mahindra Predicts India's Startup Boom Will Shock The World: "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet"

Indian-born entrepreneurs have officially cemented their status as the absolute powerhouse of global tech innovation. A comprehensive new report by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) confirms that India tops the global list of country-of-origin founders for American "unicorns"-privately held startups valued at 1 billion dollars or more.

The extensive research shows that out of 775 American unicorns, an astonishing 59 per cent were founded or co-founded by immigrants. Leading this elite global pack is India with 96 companies, comfortably outstripping Israel with 60, the United Kingdom with 47, and China with 41. Amongst these tech giants is the artificial intelligence search engine Perplexity AI, co-founded by Aravind Srinivas, which ranks twelfth overall with a staggering valuation of 20 billion dollars.

These immigrant-led businesses are not just valuable on paper; they are massive economic engines, creating an average of 833 jobs per company. Reacting to the viral report, billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra issued a bold challenge to global markets on social media. Invoking a classic western phrase, Mahindra posted on X, "You ain't seen nothing yet!"

While Mahindra remains confident that Indian Americans will stay relentlessly entrepreneurial, he points out that a profound psychological shift is already underway. The real theatre of disruption is migrating. Mahindra argues that the next definitive wave of hyper-growth will explode right here within India, where the domestic startup ecosystem is only just beginning to mature.

Also Read | India-Born Entrepreneurs Behind 96 US Unicorns, Largest Among Immigrant Founders: Report

With local venture capital surging and reverse brain-drain bringing elite talent back home, India is no longer just exporting its brightest minds to build the American Dream. The country is building its own, and as Mahindra warns, it is going to surprise the world.