Inside Actor Himani Shivpuri's Mussoorie Home, Now A Homestay From Rs 6,000 A Night

Mussoorie is often called the Queen of Hill Stations, and now it has a new reason to draw travellers. Actress Himani Shivpuri has opened the doors to her scenic mountain home, 'Shail Shikhar', giving fans and tourists a chance to experience her peaceful hillside retreat. The property, known for its charming views and cosy atmosphere, is now available for holiday stays.

In a video shared on Instagram, Himani Shivpuri offered a glimpse of the upper portion of the homestay. The actress also revealed personal stories and details that make the space feel warm and lived-in. The clip begins with Himani at the entrance of her home, marked by a nameplate that reads 'Shail Shikhar'.

Moving inside, she walks into a gallery lined with photo frames of her late parents. Next is a cosy sitting room that she says is perfect for reading, relaxing and playing games with friends and family. The area flows into a bedroom and a dining room with a dining table.

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Connected to the gallery are two themed rooms. There's the 'Orange Room', named for its orange bedsheets, curtains and matching frames. Then there's the 'Yellow Room' with similar accents in yellow. Every room opens onto an attached balcony with views of silver oak trees and the mountains. "The good news is we are opening our house for all of you. Welcome to Shail Shikhar," she concludes.

The side note read, "Taking you through the upper portion of Shail Shikhar, which we have converted into a homestay, a home away from home, pure air, mountains, beautiful view of Dehradun, Mussourie, home-cooked meals, the peace and relaxation."

As seen on Airbnb, guests can book a private room - 1 bedroom with 1 private bathroom - for 2 guests for Rs 5,642 for one night, after discount.

For those looking for a peaceful getaway, Shail Shikhar promises an experience shaped by natural comfort and quiet charm.