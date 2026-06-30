Tourist Smashes Crate On Mussoorie Woman's Head, Attacks Husband

A man from Haryana who came to Mussoorie, the popular summer tourist hotspot in the hills of Uttarakhand, has been arrested for attacking a local couple following an altercation on Monday night.

A video of the assault has been shared widely on social media.

The tourist, in a white t-shirt and shorts, was seen smashing a hard plastic crate - the kind used to carry milk packets or cold drinks - on the local man's head.

The tourist then hit his wife on her head from behind. She immediately slumped forward and fell on the road, face down. Locals said she fell unconscious due to the sheer force of the attack.

Locals took her to the sub-district hospital in Mussoorie, where doctors immediately admitted her. Her condition with the head injury was a cause of concern.

The incident happened in Mussorrie's Mall Road.

Many residents and shopkeepers who tried to stop the assault on the couple also came under attack as the tourist swung the crate at everyone who approached him, locals said.

The incident has sparked anger among locals, who say tourists are increasingly becoming violent. The police said they rushed to the area immediately on hearing about the matter. They took the tourist into custody.

The accused was suspected to be drunk at the time of the attack. The police said they are investigating the case.