Mussoorie Highway Sees 10-km Jam After Landslide, Tourists Stuck For Hours

A landslide has blocked the Mussoorie-Dehradun road, trapping tourists and commuters in a long traffic jam that stretched for hours. The debris came down during hill-cutting work for a road-widening project, amid continuing rain across Uttarakhand.

The blockage, at a sharp bend known as 'Pani Wala Bend', brought vehicles to a standstill in both directions. Queues stretched nearly 10 kilometres, with even two-wheelers unable to squeeze through, and officials stopping movement altogether at several points as a safety measure.

Tourists Left Waiting For Hours

The blockage caused widespread inconvenience, particularly for out-of-state tourists unfamiliar with the route, while local commuters trying to reach work, hospitals or the railway station were also badly affected. Officials from the district administration, along with concerned departments, have been deployed to clear the debris and get traffic flowing again.

Ayush Chhabra, a tourist from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, said, "The situation here is very bad. I have been stuck here in this massive traffic jam for more than an hour."

He urged other travellers to stay away from the area for now. "I would particularly like to advise fellow tourists not to visit right now because the conditions are completely unpredictable with ongoing landslides, so everyone should prioritise their safety."

Ambulances Among Vehicles Caught In The Jam

Another commuter, who had travelled from Patel Nagar in Dehradun, said he had been waiting for around an hour and a half. "What can anyone say about this road blockage? It is the same for everyone," he told NDTV.

He praised the labourers working to clear the road under difficult conditions. "These poor workers have been working since night; they told me they haven't even had tea or water. I offered to pay for tea, but they said it couldn't be delivered here," he said.

He pointed out that the disruption was affecting emergency services as well as ordinary travellers. "People are facing a lot of trouble trying to get to work, Mussoorie, the railway station, or the hospital, and even vehicles behind us like ambulances are struggling with no space to move," he added.

Teams have been working to remove the debris and reopen the route, though the scale of the blockage means restoring normal traffic flow is likely to take time.