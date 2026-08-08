Video: Villagers Risk Lives, Use Excavator Bucket To Cross Landslide-Hit Road In Uttarakhand

Continuous rainfall has increased difficulties for villagers along the Deval-Van motor road in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. A landslide near Gamri Gad has repeatedly blocked the road, leaving large amounts of debris, boulders and mud on the route.

With no safe way to cross the affected stretch, villagers are using the bucket of a Pokland excavator to travel from one side of the road to the other. A video showing people using the excavator bucket has gone viral on social media.

During heavy rain, debris and boulders continue to fall from the hillside, bringing traffic to a complete halt. Several vehicles have also become stuck in the mud. Children, women and elderly residents are among those who have been forced to use the excavator bucket to cross the road.

Villagers say the arrangement is extremely risky and could lead to a major accident at any time, particularly during heavy rainfall.

The closure of the Deval-Van road has affected around 8,000 people living in villages beyond Gamri Gad. Residents are facing difficulties travelling to Deval for medical treatment, food supplies, shopping and other essential work.

Watch the video here:

Local residents have urged the administration and concerned departments to make the road safe and restore regular traffic as soon as possible. They said road blockages during the monsoon have become a recurring problem, forcing people to risk their lives to travel.

Efforts are currently under way to clear the route, but residents remain concerned as a permanent solution to the problem is yet to be found.