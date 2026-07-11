Heavy Rain Floods IIT Roorkee Campus, Students Find Creative Way To Travel

Heavy monsoon rain left parts of the IIT Roorkee campus under water, but students found an inventive way to deal with the flooding. A video showing them using a floating platform to cross a waterlogged stretch has gone viral on social media, drawing praise and amusement from viewers.

The clip shows several students and staff standing on a large floating sheet while two people use long poles to guide it through the floodwater. Many passengers are seen holding umbrellas as they make their way across the submerged road instead of walking through the water. The video became even more entertaining with the song Dhadak Dhadak from Bunty Aur Babli film playing in the background.

According to reports, the makeshift platform was used to help people move between the hostel area and other parts of the campus after continuous rainfall caused severe waterlogging. The arrangement also helped mess staff reach the hostel kitchen so meals could be prepared despite the flooding.

Watch the video here:



The unusual scene quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users praising the students' creativity and ability to adapt to difficult conditions. Others joked that the flooded campus looked more like a boating destination than one of India's leading engineering institutes.

The flooding at IIT Roorkee came after days of heavy rain affected several parts of North India, causing waterlogging and disruption across multiple states.