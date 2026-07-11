Bengaluru Woman's Pre-Work Ritual Sparks Discussion On Work-Life Balance

A simple morning routine shared by a woman has caught the attention of social media users, encouraging many to rethink how they spend their weekdays. Instead of starting her day by scrolling through her phone, she chose to enjoy a few quiet hours outdoors before beginning work.

Divya Moses shared the video on Instagram and said that she had been trying to remind herself that weekdays do not have to be only about work. She explained that her work starts at 12 pm, so instead of scrolling through her morning, she packed a homemade breakfast, made coffee, picked up a book and spent a few peaceful hours by a lake.

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The video opens with a text that reads, "Life before I log into my 12 pm job. Weekdays don't have to be just workdays."

The clip shows her walking through a green, sunlit corner of Bengaluru surrounded by nature. It then shows her preparing a fresh drink and a homemade meal before heading to the lakeside. The rest of the video features her sitting quietly by the calm lake, enjoying her food, reading a book and taking in the peaceful surroundings.

Explaining why she follows this routine, Divya said that it helps her relax and prepare for the day. She added that it did not require a vacation or a weekend, but only a small decision to make room for life before logging in to work. She also said that it could be a reminder that even on a workday, people can do something just for themselves.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved the routine she follows.

One user commented, "I really want to do this."

Another user noted, "Really amazing."