Goat Turns Unexpected Guide, Helps Firefighters Find Route To Wildfire In US

A goat named Goldie is winning praise after helping firefighters reach and leave a wildfire burning near Cheyenne Mountain State Park, just south of Colorado Springs. The animal guides crews through the steep mountain terrain as they work to contain a blaze sparked by a lightning strike, reported The Denver Post.

The Rock Creek Canyon fire broke out early on Wednesday in an area west of Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

According to Shane Coyne, superintendent of the Southern Colorado Interagency Wildland Fire Team, the fire quickly spread to about five acres. Firefighters hiked to the area, dug a containment line around the fire, and a helicopter also dropped water on the flames.

Coyne said Goldie led firefighters along the best path up the mountain. He said the goat often stopped to bleat, encouraging the crews to follow her route.

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He added that she understood what was happening and wanted to make sure all the firefighters reached the fire safely. He said Goldie had become a legend on the mountain.

Firefighters remained at the scene on Thursday to ensure the containment line continued to hold and that the fire did not spread further. Coyne said that when firefighters get a line around a fire, and it holds, it is a good day.

A crew from the Colorado Springs Fire Department was so impressed by Goldie's guidance that it shared a video of the goat on Instagram. The department wrote that every crew needs a good leader and that theirs apparently had four legs. It said the determined goat led firefighters toward the fire area and even helped with some fuel mitigation along the way. The department added that while it was not saying the goat was ready for a badge, it was also not saying she was not.

As more firefighting crews arrived on Wednesday, word about Goldie quickly spread. Coyne said he had heard there was a goat and thought it sounded interesting, but he did not expect her to be so committed to helping the crews.

He said his team was the last to arrive that morning, and as soon as they reached the first area of burned ground, Goldie appeared. Coyne said the goat immediately started moving toward the fire and seemed to know the area well and understand the assignment.

The crew spent about three hours digging a fire break and using chainsaws. When it was time to return down the mountain, firefighters stopped to secure their equipment because they were crossing steep terrain.

Coyne said Goldie found them again and began bleating. He said the goat met the crew at the same spot, looked back, and made sounds as if she was telling them to follow her so she could show them the way.

Goldie then guided the firefighters back to her owner's house, located about three-quarters of a mile away. Coyne said he was so tired after the operation that he forgot to ask for the goat's name or the owner's name.

He later learned on Thursday that the goat's name was Goldie. Coyne said animals are amazing and do special things.