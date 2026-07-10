Hands And Legs Tied, Face Covered: Rajasthan Man Found Dead, Lakhs Stolen

An 80-year-old man was found dead with his hands and legs tied following an alleged robbery at his house in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Chandra Agrawal, who lived alone in the Khadana locality under Kotwali police station area.

According to police, Agrawal used to have dinner every night at the residence of his son, Vikas Agrawal. When he did not reach on Thursday night, family members went to his house and found him lying dead in a room with his hands and legs tied and his face covered.

Police said the house had been ransacked as the cupboards were open and belongings were scattered. Family members alleged that the accused entered through a rear entrance and decamped with cash worth several lakhs of rupees kept in the house.

Agrawal was engaged in exchanging old currency notes and usually kept substantial cash at his residence.

The body was sent to the mortuary of Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully visited the victim's residence and met the bereaved family last night.

He alleged that incidents of murder and robbery were increasing in the state and accused the Rajasthan government of failing to maintain law and order. He demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Police said a case of murder and robbery has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family.

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