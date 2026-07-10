Entrepreneur Breaks Down Mid-Flight After Realising He Is Living His Childhood Dream

A Canada-based entrepreneur of Indian origin has shared an emotional video from a flight, revealing that he suddenly broke down after realising he was finally living the life he had dreamed about as a child. The video has drawn attention online as he reflected on his journey and the goals he once thought were out of reach.

Ash Lamba posted the video on Instagram, where he was seen wiping away tears while sitting by the window in what appeared to be a business class seat. The clip also showed moments from his present life, including his travels, luxury car and home.

Lamba said that he had initially planned to record a funny video during the flight. He said that the moment he turned on the camera, he just broke down. He added that he was not expecting it, and then realised what had triggered the emotional moment.

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He recalled being fascinated by airports as a child and being curious about the business-class cabin. Whenever he went to use the washroom on a flight, he would deliberately walk towards that section just to get a glimpse of what it looked like.

Lamba also remembered noticing the lifestyles of wealthier classmates, including their stories about summer holidays in London, the BlackBerry phones they carried, the luxury cars that dropped them off at school, big houses, expensive hotels, restaurants and brands such as Ralph Lauren and Rolex.

Although he described his childhood as a happy one, he said those experiences stayed with him. He said that his parents gave him a beautiful childhood, worked incredibly hard, and went far beyond what most parents would. He added that he always had a feeling inside him that he wanted more experiences, more freedom, and more choices. He said he wanted to see the world and build something that would completely change his life, and that dream quietly became his obsession.

Reflecting on his journey, Lamba said he now finds himself sitting in the very business class seat that he once admired from behind a curtain and has achieved many of the goals he once believed were impossible.

He said that years later, he finds himself sitting in the very seat he used to look at from behind a curtain. He added that he now travels to places he once only heard stories about, drives the car that once lived only in his imagination, and lives in a home that his younger self would have called impossible. He said that somehow, it still feels unreal.

Lamba said the emotional moment was not about the flight itself, but about remembering the child who dreamed of a different future. He said that maybe that was why he became emotional because, in that moment, he was not looking out of an airplane window but looking back at a little boy who noticed everything. He added that the little boy quietly made a promise to himself, and today he is simply grateful that he never stopped believing. He concluded by saying that the dreams have changed, but the hunger has not.