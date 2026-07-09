"This Isn't A Hotel Room": Angry Airbnb Host Exposes Nightmare Guests

An online row about holiday etiquette has erupted after an independent property owner filmed the untidy state of her high-end flat following a recent guest checkout. The homeowner, who documents her rental journey on Instagram under the username @twokeystogether, shared a video detailing what she described as the harsh reality of operating a homestay. The footage pans across her premium apartment, which is valued at Rs 1.05 crore.

In the viral clip, takeaway containers, disposable cups, empty bottles, and food scraps can be seen strewn across the dining table, living room floor, and balcony area. Stains were visible on various surfaces, while the bedroom was left completely unmade with rubbish scattered nearby.

Accompanying the video, the host posted a message to remind travellers of their civic duties when booking independent accommodation. She wrote that guests must remember that an Airbnb is someone's home rather than a standard hotel room, adding that cleaners are not robots.

Watch the video here:

She argued that paying for a temporary stay does not give anyone the right to leave chaos behind, explaining that small scale hosts lack the industrial cleaning teams that remain waiting downstairs in commercial hotels. She noted that every messy checkout costs extra time, money, and energy, warning future visitors to pack up with consideration or expect automated cleaning charges to apply.

Social Media Reactions:

Several users reacted to the post with differing opinions.

One user argued that if nothing was damaged and the only issue was rubbish left behind, that was something Airbnb hosts should expect when renting out their property. The commenter added that guests had paid to use the space for a party and should not be expected to clean it thoroughly before leaving.

Responding to the criticism, the Airbnb host said that guests who leave such a mess often display the same sense of entitlement. The host added that hosting a party does not mean bringing "the whole village" into the property and claimed that Indian guests are among the most disliked worldwide because of such behaviour.

Another user criticised the original commenter, saying that hotel housekeeping staff are human beings, not robots, and also have to spend hours cleaning up after irresponsible guests. The user argued that people should show more empathy instead of treating hotel rooms and Airbnb properties differently.

Meanwhile, another commenter suggested that Airbnb hosts should introduce a refundable damage deposit that is returned after checkout.