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Video: Elderly Woman's Intense Workout In At Bengaluru Park Sparks Safety Debate

A viral video of an elderly woman exercising vigorously on an outdoor gym machine in Bengaluru has sparked an online debate, with many calling for clearer safety guidelines and better maintenance of public exercise equipment.

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Video: Elderly Woman's Intense Workout In At Bengaluru Park Sparks Safety Debate
X user questioned if the equipment was safe without supervision in post.

A video of an elderly woman exercising energetically in high speed on an outdoor gym machine in a Bengaluru park has gone viral, prompting a debate about public safety and the use of exercise equipment. The 10-second clip, shared on X by Bengaluru resident Sandeep Parswanath, shows the woman, dressed in a saree, using an air swing exercise machine with rapid back and forth movements. Several people, including children, can be seen watching her workout. Some viewers also suggested the video may have been slightly sped up, although this has not been confirmed. 

Sharing the video, Parswanath questioned whether outdoor gym equipment should be used without supervision. He urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to install clear safety instructions and usage guidelines next to exercise machines in public parks. 

The clip divided opinion online. Many social media users agreed that better safety signs and regular maintenance could help prevent accidents, especially for older people. Others argued that personal responsibility and common sense are more important than additional warning boards. 

While some praised the woman's energy and enthusiasm for staying active, the viral video has also raised wider questions about the safe use of outdoor gym equipment in public parks.

One user argued that people need open spaces and basic exercise equipment, adding that the government cannot be expected to station gym instructors at every public park, though instructional billboards would be a useful addition. Another dismissed the clip as "fake", claiming it had been sped up using AI. A third user defended the woman, writing, "She enjoys her life in her own way."

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