Bengaluru Man Moved After Stranger Gives Family Airport Lounge Access

A family's journey through Bengaluru airport has drawn attention online after a stranger offered his lounge access to help them travel more comfortably with their child. The incident happened when the family was flying to Delhi. The man later shared that they needed two cards to enter the airport lounge, but had only one because his wife, Shreya, had forgotten her wallet at home.

In a video posted on Instagram by the account @lifeworklullaby, the man said they were flying from Bengaluru to Delhi when something amazing happened at the airport. He explained that while they were trying to access the lounge, a man standing nearby was also entering the lounge. After noticing that their child, Veda, was with them and that they needed the lounge more than he did, the stranger offered them his access and said they should go to the lounge while he stayed behind.

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The man further said that the stranger told them he was only going to the lounge to pass time, but they would be much more comfortable there with their child. He added that the empathy shown by the stranger left him spellbound.

Social Media Reaction

The video has received several reactions online, with many viewers saying that such moments help restore their faith in kindness and humanity.

One user commented, "This tells us that kind people do exist in this world."

Another user noted, "Always remember good things happen with good people."