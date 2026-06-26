Woman Surprises Parents With First Foreign Trip, Mother's Reaction Wins Hearts Online

A heartwarming video of a daughter surprising her parents with their first international trip has touched many people on social media. The emotional moment captures the parents' excitement as they realise they are about to travel abroad for the first time.

The video, shared on Instagram by user Tanu, shows a lighthearted conversation that slowly turns into a joyful surprise. It captures an emotional milestone for the family as they prepare for their first international journey together.

Watch Video Here:

In the caption, Tanu said that taking her parents on their first international trip meant everything to her. She added that going from dreaming about international trips to finally making it happen for her parents was a special moment, and said their reaction at the end made every penny worth it.

In the video, the daughter asks her mother, "Mummy, would you like to trave?" Her mother replies, "Yes." When the daughter asks where she wants to go, the mother says, "Will go to Mumbai."

The daughter then playfully hands over a ticket and asks her mother to check where she is going. Looking at the ticket, the mother reads, "New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur," with a surprised expression. Confused, she asks where Kuala Lumpur is and says that she does not know.

Still trying to understand the ticket, the mother once again says "Mumbai." Her daughter then reveals that they are going to Malaysia. Unable to believe the surprise, the mother keeps asking if it is true before slowly realising they are really travelling abroad. She then smiles with excitement.

Social Media Reaction

The video has received an emotional response from viewers online. Many people said they could relate to the happiness of giving their parents such a memorable experience for the first time.

One user commented, "Your mum has a calm and gentle tone."

Another user wrote, "This is so cool. Proud of you."

"This is how winning in life looks like," added a third user.