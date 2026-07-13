Parents Fly From Bengaluru To Canada To Surprise Pregnant Daughter, Emotional Reunion Wins Hearts Online

A heartfelt reunion between a pregnant woman and her parents has touched many people online, highlighting the comfort and reassurance that family can bring during life's biggest moments.

The video was shared on Instagram by Divya, who documented the emotional moment when her parents travelled from Bengaluru to Toronto during her third trimester to be with her before the birth of her first child.

Sharing the video, Divya said that although she was about to become a mother, seeing her parents made her feel like their little girl again. She explained that they flew all the way from Bengaluru to Toronto during her third trimester to take care of their daughter and wait with the family to welcome their grandchild.

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She added that no matter how old people grow or how far away they live, there is a kind of comfort that only Amma and Appa can bring. Divya also said that life had come full circle, from being their daughter to becoming a mother herself, and from her parents becoming grandparents.

Welcoming them to Canada, she said that now she feels everything is going to be okay and that she can finally relax and hibernate.

Social Media Reaction

The emotional post resonated with many people, especially those living away from their families, who said they understood the comfort that only parents can provide during important moments in life. Many users also filled the comments section with warm wishes for the family and expressed their admiration for the touching reunion.

One user commented, "Enjoy the warmth and time with your family."

Another user noted, "Omg this video and their pure smile."