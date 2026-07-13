Religious Ceremony Inside Moving Train Goes Viral, Railways Issues Clarification

A video showing a religious ceremony being performed inside an Indian train has sparked discussion on social media. The clip surfaced shortly after the viral "Honeymoon coach" video and raised questions about whether such rituals are allowed inside train coaches. The video, shared on X, showed a priest sitting on the floor of a train coach while performing worship rituals. Several devotees, most of them dressed in white, were also seen taking part in the puja.

After the video circulated online, Northern Railway issued a clarification through its official X account. It said that the religious ceremony did not take place inside a regular passenger coach but inside a privately booked saloon car.

Watch Video Here:

Northern Railway said that the puja was held in a special saloon car that had been booked by a private party through IRCTC. A saloon car is a private and luxurious railway coach meant for high-ranking officials and VIPs.

It includes air-conditioned bedrooms, a kitchenette, a living and dining room, attached washrooms, and other facilities.

According to Northern Railway, the saloon car was booked by IRCTC on July 8. The railway zone said that the party made an advance payment of Rs 3,08,580 as a commercial booking. It added that the saloon car was scheduled to be attached to Train No. 12926 Paschim Express for a one-way journey from New Delhi (NDLS) to Mumbai (BDTS) on July 10.

Northern Railway said that the saloon car was booked by IRCTC on July 8. It added that the party made an advance payment of Rs 3,08,580 as a commercial booking and that the saloon car was scheduled to be attached to Train No. 12926 Paschim Express for a one-way journey from New Delhi (NDLS) to Mumbai (BDTS) on July 10.