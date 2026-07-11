Indian Trains Ticket Booking Will Be Faster, Easier Now: New Website Coming Soon

If you've ever booked a train ticket online, chances are you've dealt with slow-loading pages, multiple booking screens, pop-ups appearing at the wrong time, or captchas that seem to take forever. The experience can be even more stressful during Tatkal bookings, where every second counts. Now, Indian Railways is preparing to give its online ticket booking platform a major makeover.

The Ministry of Railways is set to launch the beta version of a revamped IRCTC website, designed to make booking train tickets quicker, simpler, and less confusing. The new portal promises a cleaner look, faster navigation, fewer booking steps, and features that could save passengers valuable time.

What Is The New IRCTC Website?

The upcoming website is a redesigned version of the existing IRCTC ticket booking portal. Instead of changing how people book tickets, it focuses on making the entire process smoother and more user-friendly. The new website is currently being connected with Indian Railways' Passenger Reservation System (PRS), the technology that handles railway reservations across the country. Once this integration is complete, passengers can expect a faster and more seamless booking experience.

Before the official rollout, the beta version of the website was recently demonstrated to students at Jaipur's Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT). According to the reports, railway officials from IRCTC and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) also sought feedback from the students to fine-tune the portal before launch.

The Biggest Changes Coming To The New IRCTC Website

One of the most noticeable improvements is a much cleaner interface. The revamped website will remove unnecessary pop-ups and distracting flashing graphics and avoid unnecessary captchas that often interrupt the booking process. For travellers booking Tatkal tickets, this could make a real difference.

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Instead of checking Sleeper, AC 3 Tier, AC 2 Tier or other classes separately, the new website will display seat availability across all available classes together. This makes comparing options much quicker. The current process of booking a ticket involves moving through several screens before reaching the payment page. According to multiple reports, with the new website, Indian Railways is reducing the number of clicks needed to complete a booking.

For frequent train travellers who often book tickets for the same family members again and again, the new website will allow them to save passenger details, so they won't have to enter names, ages and other information every single time.

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When Will It Be Available?

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier announced during a visit to Jaipur's MNIT that the revamped IRCTC website would be introduced in July. While the beta version is now ready, Indian Railways says the fully functional website will be launched over the next few months after it is fully integrated with the upgraded Passenger Reservation System.